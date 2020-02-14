VICTORIA – Four young adults were arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity on Feb. 13.
The four Victoria people are 18, 21, 22 and 23 years old. The 23-year-old was the only man in the group.
They were each also arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Details of the arrest were not available Friday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and exploitation of a child, disabled or elderly person.
- VICTORIA – A 64-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 13 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $20-$500.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of display of fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 13 on a warrant charging her with forgery of a financial instrument and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 13 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Inez man by deputies Feb. 13 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Beaumont woman by deputies Feb. 13 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 13 on warrants charging her with violation of parole and two counts Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 13 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance less than 2 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 13 on a warrant charging him with fleeing a police officer.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 13 on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, bail jumping and failure to appear, aggravated robbery and three counts theft of property valued less than $2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 13 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Bloomington man by officers Feb. 14 on warrants charging him with three counts Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of using illegal license or certificate, failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by deputies Feb. 14 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
