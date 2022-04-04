A 17-year-old boy was the victim of a robbery in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a police report.
The robbery was reported in the 6800 block of Victoria’s North Navarro Street at 2:42 a.m. Sunday. An unknown type of firearm was used in the robbery, according to the report.
The victim was robbed of merchandise, one of which has since been recovered, according to the report. The crime is classified as aggravated robbery. According to the Texas penal code, aggravated robbery is a felony of the first degree.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Hidalgo man by deputies April 1 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in burglary of habitation and bench warrant cases, and suspicion of bail jumping and failure to appear for a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Austin man by deputies April 1 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transport case and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, and a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Woodsboro woman by deputies April 1 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old San Marcos man by deputies April 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 1 on a Victoria County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated and a Jackson County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Inez man by officers April 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 2 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two counts of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Austin man by deputies April 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and failure to identify a fugitive and giving false information.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on a Victoria County warrant charging him with unlawful restraint and an Aransas County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers April 2 on suspicion of arson, a Class C misdemeanor and criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Schulenberg man by officers April 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers April 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third offense or more and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Edna man by officers April 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston man by officers April 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Edna woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
