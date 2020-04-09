Woman assaulted
A 29-year-old Victoria woman suffered bodily injury from a family member at a home in the 1300 block of Harry Street on Tuesday. The woman was poked in the eyes by a man she was dating, according to a police report.
ATM damaged
An ATM machine in the 8400 block of North Navarro Street was reported damaged Tuesday. Someone forcefully opened its front portion causing damage to its doors and interior.
Company truck vandalized
The door glass of a company truck was reported damaged at a home in the 100 block of Regency Avenue on Tuesday. A red brick was found inside the truck. No money was reported missing.Woman fails to identify A 36-year-old Victoria woman was arrested by officers Wednesday on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive by intentionally giving false information and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
Woman trespasses
A 26-year-old Victoria woman was arrested by officers Wednesday on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, superfund site or infrastructure.
