VICTORIA — A 59-year-old man Victoria man reported he was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 4600 block of Begonia Lane on Dec. 26, according to a Victoria Police report.
The suspect was in a dating relationship with the offender. The offender scratched the man on the neck causing two lacerations, which caused the victim to bleed and feel pain, according to the police report.
2 women assaulted at shelter
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old woman reported she and one other were assaulted at a shelter on Christmas Day.
Victoria County Sheriff’s responded to a physical altercation in the 120 block of David Wade Drive.
Deputies determined that three people had knowingly and intentionally assaulted two people, according to an incident report. It was also determined that one of the offenders would continue to be a danger to others and was removed from the shelter.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Bryan woman by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Cuero woman by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of fraud, destruction, removal or concealment of a writing and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 26 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Crockett woman by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 27 on warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of aggravated assault against a date, family member of house with a weapon and a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A boat motor valued at $3,500 from a commercial office in the 3400 block of Red River Street on Dec. 26.
- VICTORIA — A base beam with chain attached, elevators, bells, slips, pup joints and fittings all valued at $70,000 from a parking lot in Telferner.
- VICTORIA — A jar full of quarters, jar of nickels and dimes and a collectible coin collection all valued at $61 from a home in the 1500 block of Parson Road.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A window to a 2016 Ford expedition at a home in the 3000 block of Circle Street on Dec. 26.
- VICTORIA — A windshield to a Toyota Highlander valued at $500 on a roadway in the 100 block of North Glass Street on Dec. 26.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 2700 block of Hospital Drive on Dec. 24.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Canyon Lake woman reported she was assaulted on Dec. 27.
