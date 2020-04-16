Blotter generic

Car crashes on purpose, hits victim

A 28-year-old Victoria man reported an incident of aggravated assault on April 15 in the 500 block of Vista Cove, according to a Victoria Police Report.

The suspect intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle causing damage, the report said.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Inez woman by deputies April 15 on suspicion of violating a protective order, resisting arrest and abandoning or endangering a child.
  • VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers April 15 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers April 16 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shoplifters get away with battery tender

A battery tender was reported stolen from Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on April 15, according to a Victoria Police report.

The offender also had a previous conviction, according to the report.

