A Baytown man remained in jail Friday on theft and organized criminal activity charges, according to jail records
Cedrick Washington, 35, was arrested by Victoria County sheriff's deputies Thursday on a warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft of $30,000 - $150,000, according to jail records.
Washington is accused of illegally possessing welding machines and loading trailers from a local business, according to court records. Those items' value totaled between $30,000 and $150,000.
Washington was held in the Victoria County Jail on a $40,000 bond Friday.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and on warrants charging her with failure to identify as a fugitive by giving out false information and violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substances 4 - 200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a previous charge.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Vacherie, La., man by officers May 20 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of a controlled substance.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 20 on suspicion of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams, unlawfully possession of a firearm by felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 20 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a displaying a fictitious license plate case.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with previous charges and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.