A large pink beach bag and a large beach hat were stolen from Dollar General in the 5100 block of North Navarro Street on July 22, according to a Victoria Police report.
The items were valued at less than $100, the report said.
VICTORIA – A fishing shirt was stolen from Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on July 22, according to a Victoria Police report.
The shirt, valued at less than $100, was later recovered, the report said.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers on July 22 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child or the elderly and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by the Texas Department of Public Safety Victoria on July 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on July 22 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and resisting an arrest search.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers on July 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
