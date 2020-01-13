ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Austin man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Rockport woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and surety off bond in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or open alcohol container.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old San Antonio man by officers Jan. 10 on violation of parole and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Palacios woman by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Seadrift man by officers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery and suspicion of evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, a Class C misdemeanor and by deputies on surety off bond in a burglary of a vehicle case and violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $500-$1,500 case.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Telferner woman by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Houston man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 64-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense case and warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention, assault causing bodily injury and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 11 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation, terrorist threat against a police officer or judge and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 11 on violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transport case.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on violation of parole and failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on violation of probation in a fleeing a police officers case and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and prohibited substance or item in correctional facility.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and purchase or furnish alcohol to a minor.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a household, fate or family member, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and surety off bond in evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cases.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Alice woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an organized retail theft between $1,500-$20,000 case.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair case.
VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Jan. 13 on violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.