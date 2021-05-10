ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 7 on warrants charging him with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 7 on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Tyler man by officers May 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 9 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Sulphur, La. man by officers May 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
