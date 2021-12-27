A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the 20-year-old man at 5:30 p.m., according to jail records.
The man was booked in the Victoria County Jail on Wednesday. As of Monday, he was no longer in custody, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Taylor man by deputies Dec. 22 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, bail jumping and failure to appear and on three counts of Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Dec. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an accident involving damage valued at more than $200 case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 - 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Austin man by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old San Antonio man by officers Dec. 23 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive by providing fictitious information and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Rosenberg man by deputies Dec. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date or household or family member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Katy man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 25 on suspicion of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in two manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 - 200 grams cases and in a bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 - 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — Aa 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief valued at more than $300,000.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of aggravated assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date or family or household member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Edna man by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Mission man by deputies Dec. 26 on suspicion of smuggling of persons, possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Mission woman by deputies Dec. 26 on suspicion of smuggling of person, possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec.26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
