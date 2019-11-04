BLOOMINGTON — Deputies responded Saturday night to the 100 block of Commerce Street, where there were reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers determined a 22-year-old Bloomington man was fighting with multiple people.
Police: Woman assaulted in Placedo
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted Nov. 3. Upon arrival to the 100 block of Medical Drive, officers determined the assault occurred in Placedo.
Victoria man arrested on stalking, indecent exposure charges
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man was arrested by deputies Nov. 1 on six warrants charging him with stalking, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, Class C misdemeanors and two bench warrants.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 1 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on six warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an indecent exposure case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 2 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and in a violation of probation in a failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Bloomington man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a case of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 5 pounds but greater than 4 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $750 -$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Point Comfort man by troopers Nov. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and an accident involving injury.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and on two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
