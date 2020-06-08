Blotter generic

Woman assaulted by boyfriend

VICTORIA – A woman was hit multiple times as her boyfriend tried to steal her Playstation on June 6.

The boyfriend slapped the woman in the face, grabbed her Playstation 4 Pro and tried to leave. The woman attempted to stop him and was punched in the stomach and kicked in the shoulder, according to a Victoria police report.

The boyfriend left the home in the 1300 block of Colorado Street with the Playstation, according to the police report.

Woman assaulted with handgun

VICTORIA – A Victoria woman reported she was assaulted with a handgun on June 7.

The woman reported she was hit in the hands and head with the handgun, according to a Victoria police report.

The assault happened at a home in the 1500 block of Guadalupe Street, according to the report.

Car stolen, man assaulted

VICTORIA – A man was assaulted and his car was stolen on June 6 in the 200 block of Ben Jordan Street.

The 65-year-old man was pulled out of his 2008 Red Hyundai Elantra, which was then stolen, according to a Victoria police report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging him with giving false name or information or forgery of a vehicle registration.
  • VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 5 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 5 on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
  • VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 6 on a warrant charging her with exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Edna man by officers June 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Edna man by troopers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Lockhart man by officers June 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of two counts of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with harassment.
  • VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Yorktown man by deputies June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
  • VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.

DAMAGED

  • VICTORIA – A window valued between $100-$750 of a home in the 2100 block of DeLeon Street on June 6.

ASSAULTED

  • VICTORIA – A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact at an unknown location in the 4700 block of Main Street on June 6.
  • VICTORIA – A 67-year-old man reported he was assaulted and was injured by a family member at a home in the 400 block of Londonderry Drive.
