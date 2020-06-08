Woman assaulted by boyfriend
VICTORIA – A woman was hit multiple times as her boyfriend tried to steal her Playstation on June 6.
The boyfriend slapped the woman in the face, grabbed her Playstation 4 Pro and tried to leave. The woman attempted to stop him and was punched in the stomach and kicked in the shoulder, according to a Victoria police report.
The boyfriend left the home in the 1300 block of Colorado Street with the Playstation, according to the police report.
Woman assaulted with handgun
VICTORIA – A Victoria woman reported she was assaulted with a handgun on June 7.
The woman reported she was hit in the hands and head with the handgun, according to a Victoria police report.
The assault happened at a home in the 1500 block of Guadalupe Street, according to the report.
Car stolen, man assaulted
VICTORIA – A man was assaulted and his car was stolen on June 6 in the 200 block of Ben Jordan Street.
The 65-year-old man was pulled out of his 2008 Red Hyundai Elantra, which was then stolen, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging him with giving false name or information or forgery of a vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers June 5 on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 5 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces, two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 5 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers June 5 on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 6 on a warrant charging her with exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Edna man by officers June 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Edna man by troopers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Lockhart man by officers June 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 7 on suspicion of two counts of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and a warrant charging him with harassment.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Yorktown man by deputies June 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers June 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window valued between $100-$750 of a home in the 2100 block of DeLeon Street on June 6.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact at an unknown location in the 4700 block of Main Street on June 6.
- VICTORIA – A 67-year-old man reported he was assaulted and was injured by a family member at a home in the 400 block of Londonderry Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.