VICTORIA – Clothing was reported stolen from Dillard’s in the Victoria Mall on Nov. 23.
Eleven bras, two pairs of jeans and two tops were reported missing, according to a police report.
Santa cookie jar stolen from garage
VICTORIA – Holiday items were reported taken from a garage in the 900 block of East Red River Street on Nov. 24.
Reported missing were a Santa Claus cookie jar, Christmas Santa globe, a dress and shoes, according to a police report.
Religious items taken from house
VICTORIA – Religious items and antiques were reported missing from a home in the 100 block of Stoner Road on Nov. 24.
An antique bike, ceramic Jesus and Virgin Mary statues, two televisions and two religious statues were reported missing, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 22 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an abandonment or endangerment of a child, imminent danger causing bodily harm case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 23 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on an attorney general’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 24 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A Vizio television and PlayStation 4 valued between $100-$750 from a home in the 2100 block of North Ben Jordan Street on Nov. 24.
- VICTORIA — Two backpacks, two purses, three wristlets, two identification wallets, a hat, thermometer and food from The Texan in the 7300 block of North Main Street on Nov. 24.
- VICTORIA — Miscellaneous items from H-E-B in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street on Nov. 23.
- VICTORIA — Baby formula from H-E-B in the 6100 block of North Navarro Street on Nov. 23.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA — Gold earrings, a gold chain, four bracelets, two watches, a purse and wallet and silver coin collection from a home in the 100 block of Terravista Triangle on Nov. 22.
- VICTORIA — Two knives, a television, revolver, leather holster and rifle from a home in the 2900 block of Francis Street on Nov. 23.
- VICTORIA — A 9mm handgun, etched glass jar and cash from a Chevrolet Silverado in the 3200 block of Catalpa Street on Nov. 24.
ASSAULT
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 3500 block of Allendale Street on Nov. 22.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of North Cameron Street on Nov. 24.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 700 block of Polk Avenue on Nov. 24.
