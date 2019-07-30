STOLEN
- VICTORIA – More than $400 was reported stolen from the Days Inn Hotel in the 6200 block of Dairy Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – Sunglasses valued at $300 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of North Wheeler Street on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A licence plate valued at $20 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of East Airline Road on July 28.
- VICTORIA – About $90 in cash was reported stolen from the Sonic Drive-In in the 3000 block of North Navarro Street on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A breakfast croissant from a convenience store in the 2000 block of North Navarro Street on July 29.
- VICTORIA – Four 18-packs of Budweiser from a convenience store in the 2000 block of North Navarro Street on July 29.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Poteet woman by officers July 26 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers July 29 on two warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 26 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone.
