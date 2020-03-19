VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman reported an incident of criminal mischief at a home in the 5600 block North John Stockbauer Drive on March 18, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender threw a brick through the victim's kitchen window, the report said.
Offender assaults mother
VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria woman reported her daughter assaulted and injured her March 18 while in the 3200 block of Meadowlane Street on March 18, according to a Victoria Police report.
The daughter kicked her mother in the leg, the report said.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Tilden woman by deputies March 18 on a warrant charging her with assault to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 18 on suspicion of evading arrest.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Cuero man by officers March 19 on suspicion of harassment of a public servant and assault to EMS personnel.
VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.