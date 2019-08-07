STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A brisket and a cooler from a home in the 2700 block of Lenora Drive on Aug. 6.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Woodsboro man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Telferner woman by deputies Aug. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Woodsboro man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Refugio man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 4 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Aransas Pass man by officers Aug. 5 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, two charges of criminal trespassing, unlicensed use of a criminal instrument and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Poteau, Okla., man by deputies Aug. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Aug. 5 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Aug. 5 on capias pro fines in four Class C misdemeanor cases and warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Aug. 5 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on warrants charging him with continuous violence against a family member and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person causing reckless bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 5 on a bench warrant, surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case and interference with an emergency request for assistance and on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family or house hold member twice within one year.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old New Braunfels woman by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance simulator represented to be a controlled substance case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,500 with a previous conviction case.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 5 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging her with contempt of civil court, a warrant charging her with property theft less than $2,500 with two or more convictions and suspicion of property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a minor.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Boling man by deputies Aug. 6 on suspicion of displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Alice man by deputies Aug. 6 on a bench warrant and warrant charging him with possession of marijuana between 50-2,000 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 6 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
