VICTORIA —The 44-year-old woman reported her brother assaulted her causing bodily injury on Dec. 25, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault occurred at a home in the 300 block of Navajo Drive, according to the police report.
The brother grabbed the sister’s hair and scratched her forehead leaving it swollen and causing her physical pain, according to the report.
Truck tires stabbed
VICTORIA — Tires on two vehicles were stabbed at a home in the 400 block of Glenmore Street on Dec. 24.
A tire to a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was damaged.
A tire to a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 was also damaged along with a high pressure 300 PSI hose, according to a Victoria Police report. The damages valued between $750-$2,500.
A sharp object was used to stab the tires, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Nursery man by deputies Dec. 23 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, four counts of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class C misdemeanor, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 23 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, four counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of theft of property valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Cuero man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, search or transport and criminal mischief valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of property theft valued between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Nashville man by deputies Dec. 24 on suspicion of fleeing police officers.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by troopers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA —A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 24 on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Austin woman by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Richmond man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on a warrant charging him with an accident involving damage to a vehicle valued less than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old DeSoto man by deputies Dec. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 25 on a warrant charging him with prostitution.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A Texas driver’s license, Jon Hart wallet, Michael Kors bag and Jon Hart backpack valued at $550 from a 2013 Dodge Challenger on a roadway in the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on Dec. 24.
- VICTORIA — An LG phone valued at $250 from a 2011 Nissan Murano on a roadway in the 1700 block of Alamo Drive on Dec. 24.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA — A black window of a 2018 Ford Explorer valued between $750-$2,500 at a home in the 1000 block of Broadmoor Street on Dec. 25.
- VICTORIA — A glass table valued between $100-$750 at a home in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Drive on Dec. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.