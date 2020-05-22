VICTORIA - A Burger King in the 2100 block of the Houston Highway was burglarized on May 21.
Someone broke into the building by shattering a window, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Damage to an inside wall was reported, but no items were reported stolen.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on a warrant charging surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 21 on warrants charging bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case, bail jumping and failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Edna woman by May 21 by deputies on an out of county warrant charging her with sex offenders duty to register, 10 years.
