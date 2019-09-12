ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 11 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an injury of a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in property theft between $100-$750, criminal mischief between $100-$750, theft of service between $100-$750 and engaging in organized criminal activity cases, surety off bond in aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases, a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear felony and suspicion of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, a Class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on warrants charging her with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Alhambra, Cal. woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of prostitution.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a credit or debit card abuse case.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Kenedy man by deputies Sept. 11 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Goliad man by deputies Sept. 11 on four bench warrants, including two in credit or debit card abuse and burglary of habitation cases.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Fannin woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Rosemead, Cal. woman by officers Sept. 11 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and suspicion of prostitution.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A cellphone valued between $100-$750 from a man at an office in the 600 block of Warren Avenue on Sept. 11.
- VICTORIA – Cash, two credit cards, a driver's license and Social Security card from a man at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Southwest Moody Street on Sept. 11.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 65-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 2400 block of East Trinity Street on Sept. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 600 block of Brazos Street on Sept. 11.
