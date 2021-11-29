A handgun was reported stolen from a home in the 600 block of East Juan Linn Street Thursday, according to a Victoria police report.
A 9mm Canik Elite was reported as missing. It was last seen at midnight Wednesday, and was reported stolen at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 24 on a Refugio County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 24 on suspicion of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transportation, violation of bond or protective order and driving while intoxicated third or more case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 24 on a Waller County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Edna man by deputies Nov. 24 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 24 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 25 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officer Nov. 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Tolleson, Arizona man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Cuero man by officers Nov. 26 on DeWitt County warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on a Victoria County warrant charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500 and a Goliad County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Mission man by troopers Nov. 27 on suspicion of smuggling people and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Laredo man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
