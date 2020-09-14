Items stolen from automobile
VICTORIA – A a green Volkswagen Jetta parked in the 2200 block of Ben Jordan Street was burglarized on Sept. 13.
Reported missing were a Samsung, TWIC card, car battery, wallet, driver’s license and Social Security card valued at $610, according to a Victoria Police report.
Woman reports being assaulted with knife
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old woman reported she was assaulted with a knife.
The assault was reported on Sept. 13 at a restaurant in the 3600 block of Houston Highway, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, public intoxication and on warrants charging him with two counts of assault involved a police officer or judge, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, driving without a license with previous conviction, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial record and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Edna man by deputies Sept. 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Bloomington man by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies and officers Sept. 11 on warrants charging him with assault involving a family member with previous conviction, continuous violence against the family and on suspicion of possession of a marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 11 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by offices Sept. 13 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officer Sept. 13 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officer Sept. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Sept. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and abandoning or endangering a child — criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officer Sept. 14 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
