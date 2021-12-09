A car was reportedly vandalized outside of a Victoria home on Wednesday, according to police reports.
Two windows of a 2018 Honda CRV were reported broken in the 1100 block of Du Pont Avenue at 9:54 a.m.
The incident was classified as a criminal mischief $750–$2,500 case, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old McAllen man by troopers Dec. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Austin man by officers Dec. 8 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, escape from custody and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest, search or transport and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 8 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 8 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
