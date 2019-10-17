STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Custom wheels and tires, vehicle parts and accessories, rear tailgate, exhaust system, front bumper, engine, transmission and sound system valued at $10,000 from a home in the 800 block on Nueces Street on Oct. 13.
- VICTORIA – A pressure washer, fishing rod, fishing reel, Lewes fishing rod, gas tank and confederate flag valued at $621 from a building in the 100 block of North Rail Street in Bloomington on Oct. 13.
- VICTORIA – An iPhone 8 valued at $750-$2,500 from a gas station in the 2500 block of North Ben Jordan Street.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items valued at $100 or less from the Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA - A tan Chevrolet Silverado from the 1200 block of Rodeo Road.
ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Houston man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA– A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces- 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, less than 28 grams, and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, between 4-200 grams, failure to identify and giving false information, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a bond forfeiture charging him with theft of property worth $2,500 or less, second or more conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in bail jumping and failure to appear case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a assaulting a public servant case.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 15 on a warrant charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old man by deputies Oct. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 15 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors, suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving with an invalid license with previous conviction without final resolution case.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief, $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Wichita man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Kenedy man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Oct. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Placedo man by deputies Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, between 1-4 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 16 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a assault causing bodily injury of a family member 2 or more times in the past 12 months case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 16 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and by deputies on INS detainer.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 41-year-old Yorktown man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 4 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Yorktown woman by a deputy Oct. 4 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 4 on charges of delivery of marijuana less than ¼ ounce in a drug-free zone, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and a Refugio County warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 4 grams case.
- CUERO – A 37-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Oct. 4 on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- CUERO – A 24-year-old Elmendorf woman by a deputy Oct. 4 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an improper relationship between an educator and student case.
- CUERO– A 23-year-old Gonzales woman by a state trooper Oct. 5 on a charge of speeding 26 to 30 mph above the posted limit, fined $449.80.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Yorktown woman by a deputy Oct. 5 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case; and three Lavaca County warrants charging bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance case, bond forfeiture in a possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility case and bond forfeiture in an assault family violence case.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct.5 on a charge of duty on striking fixture, highway or landscape valued at more than $200.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct.6 on charges of public intoxication, fined $703.30; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct.7 on a charge of assault by contact, fined $300.
- CUERO – A 20-year-old Eagle Pass man by a deputy Oct. 7 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO – A 38-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 8 on a charge of burglary of a building.
- CUERO – An 18-year-old Yoakum by Yoakum police Oct. 8 on a charge of burglary of a building.
- CUERO – A 45-year-old Westhoff woman by a deputy Oct. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- CUERO – A 35-year-old San Antonio woman by Cuero police Oct.8 on charges of theft of property between $750-$2,500; display expired license plate, fined $293.80; and speeding 11 to 15 mph over posted limit, fined $293.80.
- CUERO – A 42-year-old Kirby man by Cuero police Oct.8 on a charge of theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Karnes City woman by Cuero police Oct.8 on a charge of theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO – A 35-year-old Pflugerville man by a state trooper Oct. 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct.8 on three warrants charging fraudulent use or possession of less than five identification information belonging to an elderly person, and three warrants charging exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.
- CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Oct. 9 on charges of burglary of a building, assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm at individuals; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $300; and a warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO – A 50-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct.9 on two warrants charging bail jumping and failure to appear, charges of operate motorcycle without approved headgear, no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $453; no or expired auto registration, and driving while license invalid.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Oct. 9 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of a building case.
- CUERO – A 44-year-old San Antonio man by a deputy Oct. 9 on charges of bail jumping and failure to appear in a felony driving while intoxicated case.
- CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct.10 on a charge of public intoxication.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Bloomington man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home 13100 block of SH 185 on Oct. 13.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman reported she was assaulted by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Ben Jordan on Oct. 12.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and impeded breathing by a family member at a home in the 900 block of Simpson Road on Oct. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member Oct. 14 at a home in the 900 block of South Cameron Street.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured Oct. 14 at a home in the 7800 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA - A mother reported Oct. 14 that a 20-year-old man had sex with her 14-year-old daughter.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA - A home in the 300 block of Jessica Drive on Oct. 14. A hunting bow valued at $800, pool sticks valued at $100, a car stereo valued at $200, a Yeti ice chest valued at $250, a saw valued at $80, a cordless drill valued at $150, skill saws valued at $100, and a machete valued at $50, were reported missing.
- VICTORIA - A home in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue Oct. 16. A 2016 Nissan Rogue and its keys were reported missing.
STOLEN
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A car valued at $1,500 at a home in the 100 block of Glass Street on Oct. 13.
- VICTORIA – A black screen window, bedroom glass, tan bedroom window curtain and bedroom drywall valued at $250 at a home in the 100 block of South Williams Street in Placedo on Oct. 13.
- Four tires and body of Chevrolet Impala valued at $1,000 at a home in the 200 block of Leonard Street on Oct. 12.
