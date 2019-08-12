STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A leather wallet, identification card, cash, debit card, driver’s license, Social Security card and purse with a combined value of $920 were reported stolen from a hotel in the 3900 block of Houston Highway on Aug. 11.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items valued at $920 were reported stolen and recovered from a parking lot in the 1500 block of North East Street on Aug. 11.
- VICTORIA – A Dodge Avenger from a home in the 2500 block of East Mockingbird Lane on Aug. 12.
- VICTORIA – A gas can from a home in the 4900 block of Lilac Lane on Aug. 12.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with failure to identify as a fugitive with intent t
- o give false information and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Refugio man by deputies Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with contempt of civil court for child support.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 9 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Ropesville woman by deputies Aug. 9 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Mission man by deputies Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Houston man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of kidnapping, continuous violence against a family member and two violations of bond or protective orders.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 10 on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old El Campo man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of two charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Houston man by officers Aug. 10 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Meyersville man by deputies Aug. 10 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Houston man by troopers Aug. 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while license invalid with previous convictions or suspension without final resolution and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Orange man by officers Aug. 12 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Hallettsville man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Placedo man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $100 and $750 case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Leander man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft between $1,500 and $20,000 case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of continuous violence against a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 13 on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 600 block of North George Street on Aug. 10.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact by a family member at a home in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Drive on Aug. 10.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by family violence at a home in the 600 block of North George Street on Aug. 10.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member with previous convictions at a home in the 600 block of North George Street on Aug. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by family violence at a home in the 300 block of Augusta Drive on Aug. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by physical contact by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Milan Street on Aug. 11.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A car parked in the 500 block of Edinburgh Street. A window of the vehicle was reported damaged Aug. 10.
