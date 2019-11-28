Car wash reports illegal trash dumping
VICTORIA — Garbage services valued at $165 per month were reported stolen at the Splash N Dash in the 2100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on Nov. 26.
The car wash reported that someone willingly or knowingly threw trash in its dumpster or a trash can without consent, according to Victoria police.
To read more go to victoriaadvocate.com/eedition.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750 and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and a warrant charging him with property theft between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 27 on two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA — A cable valued between $100 - $750 was reported cut at EZ Pawn in the 1100 block of East Rio Grande Street on Nov. 26.
STOLEN
VICTORIA — A bicycle from the 700 block of North Main Street on Nov. 26.
