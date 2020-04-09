Woman reports theft
VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman reported personal items were stolen from her on April 8 in the 1300 block of North Laurent and East Rio Grande streets.
The offender took cash and a suitcase with clothes and shoes from the victim, according to a Victoria Police report.
Offender assaults woman, destroys phone
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and her property was destroyed on April 8 in the 1700 block of Wildwood Street.
The attacker pushed the victim down, causing her head to hit the ground. The attacker also punched her, according to a Victoria Police report.
The attacker also destroyed the victim’s iPhone, according tot he report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of failing to identify as a fugitive and giving false information, and tampering with evidence.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with violating parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.