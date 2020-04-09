Blotter generic

Woman reports theft

VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria woman reported personal items were stolen from her on April 8 in the 1300 block of North Laurent and East Rio Grande streets.

The offender took cash and a suitcase with clothes and shoes from the victim, according to a Victoria Police report.

Offender assaults woman, destroys phone

VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and her property was destroyed on April 8 in the 1700 block of Wildwood Street.

The attacker pushed the victim down, causing her head to hit the ground. The attacker also punched her, according to a Victoria Police report.

The attacker also destroyed the victim’s iPhone, according tot he report.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of failing to identify as a fugitive and giving false information, and tampering with evidence.
  • VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 8 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers April 8 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and by deputies April 8 on a warrant charging him with violating parole.
