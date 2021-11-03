A catalytic converter from a pickup parked in a Victoria parking lot was reported stolen on Tuesday.
The theft took place in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The catalytic converter was taken from a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup.
A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that converts environmentally hazardous exhaust from the engine into less harmful gasses. It is located between the engine and the muffler on the underside of the vehicle.
Police classified the incident as a theft of a motor vehicle part or accessories valued at $100 – $750.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a murder case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 2 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case and violation or probation in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 2 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Nordheim man by officers Nov. 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a bail jumping and failure to appear case and on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 3 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief valued at $1,500 — $20,000 and evading arrest, search or transportation cases.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 p.m. a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity and property theft valued at $2,500 — $30,000.
