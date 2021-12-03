A catalytic converter on Thursday was reported stolen to Victoria police, according to a police report.
The theft was reported at 8:57 a.m. from a parking lot or garage in the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson Street.
The converter was cut out of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.
Police classified the incident as a theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessory valued at $750 — $2,500, according to the report.
