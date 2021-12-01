A cellphone was reported stolen from a Victoria home on Tuesday, according to a Victoria police report.
The Motorola phone was reported missing from a home in the 100 block of Andrew Drive in Victoria at 5:15 p.m.
Police classified the incident was as a theft valued at $100-$750, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 30 on a warrant charging her on two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 72-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.