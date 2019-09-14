STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A cellphone valued between $100 and $750 from a man at an office in the 600 block of Warren Avenue on Sept. 11.
- VICTORIA – Cash, two credit cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card from a man at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Southwest Moody Street on Sept. 11.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 65-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 2400 block of East Trinity Street on Sept. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 600 block of Brazos Street on Sept. 11.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 2000 block of Sam Houston Drive on Sept. 12.
