Cellphones and a backpack with clothing inside were reported stolen from a Victoria parking lot Thursday.
Two cracked cellphones, an LG and a Samsung, were reported stolen from a parking lot in the 2000 block of East River Street in Victoria, according to a police report.
Also taken was an Echo backpack containing clothing and other items.
The incident is classified as a theft valued at $100-$750, according to another police report.
Crash at Victoria intersection sends one to hospital
A two-vehicle crash at a Victoria intersection Friday resulted in one person hospitalized with injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.
First responders were dispatched to the crash at 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Navarro Street and Crestwood Drive, said Officer Terrence Wilkinson, Victoria Police Department.
One driver was taken to a local hospital.
Investigator determined the other vehicle’s driver, who was uninjured, was at fault in the crash. That driver was issued a citation, Wilkinson said.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana 2 — 4 ounces and manufacture or delivery of controlled substance 4 — 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Rio Grande man by deputies Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of marijuana 4 ounces — 5 pounds and money laundering valued at $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Floresville woman by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft valued at $100 — $750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief valued at $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on a warrants charging her with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation and property theft valued at $100 — $750.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officer Sept. 23 on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation, possession of marijuana 2 — 4 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Edna man by officers Sept. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
