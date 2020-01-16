VICTORIA – A children’s bike was stolen from a home on Jan. 15.
The bike, a Dynacraft valued at $150, was taken from a home in the 1800 block of Travis Avenue, according to a Victoria police report.
The bike and its red and black pegs were a Christmas gift to the child, according to the police report.
Woman reports assault by family member
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member.
The family member punched the woman 10 times while at a home in the 1600 block of Azalea Street on Jan. 15, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender also threw a rock at the windshield of a 2005 Mercedes Marquis.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of delivery of marijuana between 1/4 ounce to 5 pounds, evading arrest or detention, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 15 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of possession of a prohibited substance of item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram, resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 15 on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Venice, Fla. man by deputies Jan. 15 on a warrant from Colorado charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 15 on warrants charging him with violation of parole and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Houston man by officers Jan. 15 on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a Class C misdemeanor and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Rockport man by officers Jan. 16 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, resisting arrest, search or transport and two counts of assault to a public servant.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A window and camper door valued between $100-$750 at a home in the 3400 block of Red River Street on Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.