A vehicle was reported damaged with a weapon in Victoria Friday, according to a police report.
The vehicle was a white Chrysler 300, according to the police report. The damage was done with club, blackjack or brass knuckles.
The damage was reported from in the 2000 block of Lawndale Avenue at 1:49 a.m.
The incident was classified as aggravated assault of a date, family or house with a weapon.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Corpus Christ man by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of prohibited weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 28-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging him with an accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than or equal to $200 and duty on striking fixture or highway landscape greater than or equal to $200.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Horseshoe Bay woman by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault on date, family or house with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of failure to ID fugitive with intent to give false info and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a Jackson County warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officer Dec. 11 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family member or household member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of burglary of habitation and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging her with criminal trespass and violation of probation in a possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Edna man by officers Dec 12. on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of burglary of vehicle, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on warrants charging him with a class C misdemeanor and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Austin man by troopers Dec. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 13 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Cuero man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
