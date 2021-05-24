VICTORIA — A convenience store in the 1400 block of Sam Houston Drive reported goods were stolen May 24.
The offender took Swisher Sweet cigars, a Big Red soft drink and rolling paper, according to a Victoria police report. The items were valued at $15.22.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 21 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person by criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 21 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 21 on a warrant charging him with aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies May 21 on a warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 21 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation, bail jumping and four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers May 22 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and obstruction or retaliation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers May 22 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 22 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Houston man by troopers May 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by officers May 22 on suspicion of theft of property valued less than $2,500 and warrants for two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 23 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers May 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Flatonia man by officers May 23 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and evading arrest or detention.
