Clothes, furs reportedly destroyed
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man's clothing and furs valued between $2,500-$30,000 were destroyed on Feb. 29 at a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Zac Lentz Parkway, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 28 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone case.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 28 on bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Pharr man by troopers Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA – A 58-year-old Bloomington man by troopers Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 29 on suspicion of assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Houston man by troopers Feb. 29 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, engaging in organized criminal activity and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Houston man by troopers Feb. 29 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750, unlawful use of criminal instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Houston man by troopers Feb. 29 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750, unlawful use of criminal instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Inez man by troopers Feb. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Bequincy, La. man by troopers Feb. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 29 on warrants charging him with assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, continuous violence against family and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 29 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated or with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transportation, criminal mischief between $100-$750 and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Yorktown man by officers March 1 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – 20-year-old Victoria man by officers March 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana between 2-4 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies March 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 2 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Refugio woman by deputies March 2 on bond forfeiture in a property theft less than $2,5000 with two or more previous convictions and a warrant charging her with a bail jumping and failure to appear felony.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on suspicion of tampering with identification numbers and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces case and failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 28 at a home in the 1000 block of Harvey Lane.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old man reported he was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 28 at a home in the 900 block of Eisenhower Street.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 28 at a home in the 3400 block of Catalpa Street.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 29 in the 300 block of Spur Drive.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Feb. 29 at a home in the 2000 block of Mesquite Lane.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on March 1 in the 3600 block of Hanselman Road.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A license plate on Feb. 28 from a vehicle in the 9000 block of North Navarro.
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone X on Feb. 29 from a 27-year-old woman at a bar in the 4100 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous merchandise on Feb. 29 from Walmart in the 4100 block of Houston Highway.
- VICTORIA – A wallet, Texas ID card and Social Security card on Feb. 29 from a home in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – A debit card on March 1 from a home in the 100 block of Sun Court.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – Two windows on March 1 at a Victoria school in the 1200 block of South Navarro Street.
- VICTORIA – A car door frame of a Hyundai Elantra on March 2 in the 8700 block of North Navarro Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.