VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a hotel in the 6200 block of Dairy Road on March 8.
A smartphone case, leather wallet, cash, a Social Security card, phone charger and driver’s license were stolen. Four items of clothing and a pair of Fila shoes were damaged, according to a Victoria Police report.
The items were valued at $195.
woman reports being struck in the face
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted at a home on March 8.
The assault happened in the 100 block of Deerwood Drive, and the woman sustained bodily injuries, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender struck the woman in the face, according to the report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 6 on a warrant charging her with manufacturing of delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Houston man by deputies March 6 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 6 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 6 on warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 6 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Telfener man by officers March 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and warrants charging him with two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers March 6 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Cuero woman by officers March 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 7 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers March 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 7 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750, accident involving damage to a vehicle valued less than $200 and two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 66-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old San Juan man by officers March 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 8 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 8 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, reckless driving and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Edna man by officers March 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Austin man by deputies March 9 on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and on warrants charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 9 on a warrant charging him with contempt of court in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 9 on a warrant charging him with failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Cash, debit card, iPhone 8 and a Social Security card valuing $1,150 from a car in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive on March 8.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 1800 block of Goldman Street on March 8.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted at a home in the 5100 block of Country Club Drive on March 8.
