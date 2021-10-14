Miscellaneous clothing items were reported stolen from a pickup in Victoria on Wednesday.
The incident, which occurred in the 2400 block of East Red River Street, was reported to Victoria police at 5:25 p.m. according to a police report.
The items were taken from a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.
The incident is classified as a burglary of a vehicle, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 13 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of causing injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 13 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, warrants charging her with violation of probation and surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on suspicion of making a terroristic threat to a family or household member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a prior conviction case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on a warrant charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.