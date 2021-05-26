Several packages of a substance authorities suspect is cocaine have washed up onto Matagorda County beaches in recent days, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Tuesday.
About 50 kilograms of the controlled substance has been recovered in various weights by sheriff’s office officials in the last week, according to the news release.
Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents who encounter suspicious packages to contact the sheriff’s office at 979-245-5526.
Sheriff’s office officials advise residents not to handle the packages because they could be harmful to the touch.
“Once the package becomes wet, the substance in the package could become liquid form and leak from the package. Once the substance becomes liquid form it is easier to absorb into the skin and could cause a person to become ill or it could possibly be fatal,” Lt. Philip Hester said in the news release. “Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched”
Residents who pick up the packages could also be subject to drug possession charges, according to the news release.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers May 25 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 25 on a warrant charging him with property theft $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers May 25 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 25 on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 25 on a warrant charging her with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, violating a boundary or protective order and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 25 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a violating a boundary or protective order case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 25 on a warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 26 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
