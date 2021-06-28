VICTORIA — Items were reported stolen from a car on June 26 in the 2100 block of Ben Jordan Street.
The items included a printer and computer monitor, valued at $1,650. The items were taken from a 2010 Nissan and a window was broken to gain entry, according to a Victoria Police report.
Food reported stolen
VICTORIA — Food bags and food were stolen from a person on June 26.
The theft happened at a parking lot in the 100 block of Cornwall Drive, and the items were valued about $50, according to a Victoria police report.
Tires damaged on car
VICTORIA — Four tires on a 2019 Kia Optima were damaged in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Sam Houston Drive on June 26.
The damages were valued between $100-$750, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 25 on a warrant charging him with indecent assault.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 25 on a warrant charging her with interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 25 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, harassing a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 25 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Bloomington man by deputies June 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 25 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 25 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 25 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Enda man by troopers June 26 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers June 26 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 26 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers June 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers June 26 on suspicion of two counts of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 27 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Yoakum man by officers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old San Diego man by officers June 27 on suspicion of money laundering between $30,000-$150,000 and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 27 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Nursery man by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 27 on warrants charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750 and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on suspicion of assault involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden June 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Rockport man by officers June 27 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespassing and evading arrest.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 28 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old woman reported she was assaulted at a home in the 1800 block of Crestwood Drive on June 26. The assault caused bodily injury and involved a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.