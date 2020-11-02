Controlled burns send plumes of smoke into sky
VICTORIA — Controlled burns in the northern part of Victoria County near Inez sent large plumes of smoke into the sky on Monday afternoon.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said landowners were burning about 100 acres of land in a controlled burn as of 3:45 p.m. Monday. The burns should be completed by about 5 p.m. Monday, he said.
Man reports being assaulted with liquid
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old man reported he was assaulted while at a bar in the 4100 block of Navarro Street on Nov. 1.
The assault involved physical contact with the use of liquid, that was not poison, according to a Victoria Police report.
Woman claims family member assaults her
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a family member on Nov. 1.
The woman said she was strangled by the abuser’s hands, but no injuries were reported, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault happened at a home in the 100 block of Laramie Drive.
Door jam damaged
VICTORIA — An apartment door jam was reported damaged at a home in the 1800 block of Colorado Street on Nov. 1.
The door jam is valued between $100-$750 and falls under a criminal mischief charge, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by troopers Oct. 30 on suspicion of obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest and a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Yoakum man by officers Oct. 30 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 71-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Edna man by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with a violation of probation in a hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Meyersville man by troopers Oct. 30 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 30 on warrants charging him with burglary of a coin operated collection machine, violation of a bond or protective order, burglary of a building, assault of a family member by impeding breathing and assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with a violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and assault of a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Cuero woman by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of assault of a public servant and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and warrants charging him with unlawful restraint, violation of a bond or protective order, assault causing bodily injury and three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Tickfaw, LA man by troopers Nov. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.