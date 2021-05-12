A Corpus Christi man with two out-of-county warrants was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Victoria County, according to jail records.
Juan Duenes, 39, was arrested by Victoria County Sheriff's deputies about 8:43 a.m. on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, according to jail records.
Duenes had two outstanding warrants from Nueces County charging him with violation of a boundary or protective order and continuous violation against a family member, according to jail records.
He was booked into the Victoria County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 11 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility case.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in driving while intoxicated, failure to identify by giving false or fictitious info and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces cases.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Houston man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4 - 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers May 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.