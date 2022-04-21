Victoria police arrested two Corpus Christi residents Wednesday after they were found to be in a car that was reported stolen in Corpus Christi.
Police officers stopped the car in the 5100 block of the Houston Highway at about 1:45 p.m.
During a search of the car, police found methamphetamine and narcotics contraband, according to the news release.
The driver was identified as Valentine Gonzalez, 35. The passenger, Irene Sanchez, 45, was a suspect in the stolen vehicle case, according to the news release.
As a result of this stop and subsequent investigation, Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Gonzalez was charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Both were taken to the Victoria County Jail. Gonzalez was held on a $10,000 bond, while Sanchez was held on bonds totaling $30,000.
Arrested
- VICTORIA - A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers April 20 on suspicion of theft of property less than $2,500, with two or more convictions.
- VICTORIA - A 19-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies April 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers April 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA - A 72-year-old Victoria man by officers April 20 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA - A 47-year-old LaGrange man by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA - A 20-year-old Telferner man by deputies April 20 on two warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers April 21 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.