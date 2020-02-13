VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member on Feb. 12.
The assault happened on the roadway of the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue, according to a Victoria Police report.
The offender, a 32-year-old man, also reported he was assaulted by the woman.
Both were arrested by Victoria police on Feb. 12.
Tools taken from vehicle
VICTORIA – A Hercules drill and Milwaukee Impact were stolen from a vehicle on Feb. 12.
The items were valued at $450 and were taken from the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Victoria Station Drive, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Houston woman by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of prostitution.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Houston man by officers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on warrants charging him with violation of parole and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 44-year-old Victoria man by marshals Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in a child support case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Kerrville woman by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging her with contempt of court.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging her with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and on suspicion of prostitution, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Houston woman by troopers Feb. 12 on suspicion of prostitution and warrants charging her with two counts Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Inez man by officers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 12 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Deer Park man by officers Feb. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Beaumont woman by deputies Feb. 13 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.