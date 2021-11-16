Victoria police received a report of credit or debit card abuse on Monday.
The report was made to police from a home in the 300 block of North DeLeon Street, according to a police report.
Two debit or credit cards were used, according to the report.
The incident was classified as a credit card or debit card abuse case.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief valued at $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated with previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Brownsville man by deputies Nov. 15 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and money laundering $2,500 — $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case and surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 15 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 15 on a warrant charging him with failure to identify by giving false and fictitious information.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Telferner man by deputies Nov. 16 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
