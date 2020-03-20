VICTORIA – A credit card skimmer was placed on the pumps of a gas station on Farm-to-Market Road 444 in Inez on March 18, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Victoria officers discovered two skimmers at the location, which was not specified, according to the report.
Fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information is a violation of Texas Penal Code Chapter 32.315
Victoria man assaulted with knife
VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria man was assaulted with a knife by a family member on March 19 while in the 700 block of Airline Road on March 19, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 19 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Inez woman by deputies March 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 20 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers March 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 20 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old man reported he was assaulted by his ex-partner on March 19 at a home in the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured on March 19 in the 3600 block of East Rio Grande Street.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A stainless steal shelf and Victoria Advocate mailbox tube on March 19 from a home in Victoria County. The Victoria County Sheriff's Office redacted the address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.