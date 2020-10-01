Criminal trespass reported at bank
VICTORIA — Wells Fargo in the 1500 block of East Mockingbird Lane reported an incident of criminal trespass on Sept. 30, according to a Victoria Police report.
Trooper arrests Edinburg man arrested on drug charge
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edinburg man by troopers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
Arrested
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on Sept. 30 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds.
VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 30 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies on Sept. 30 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 1-28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member, evading arrest detention, criminal trespass and failing to identify or giving false information to police.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of burglary of habitation, evading arrest detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Buena man by officers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of public intoxication.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 30 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and evading arrest detention.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on Oct. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance between 1-28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Bloomington woman by officers on Oct. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.