Cuero man arrested by Victoria police, charged with attacking public servant
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Cuero man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of assault involving a public servant.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against the family case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a terrorist threat involving a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 6 on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 6 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Rosenberg man by deputies Nov. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft of property valued $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Nov. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member and bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 7 on a warrant charging her with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of property $100-$750 and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Vinten, La. man by fire marshals Nov. 8 on suspicion of arson.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and obstruction.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Goliad man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Telferner man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
