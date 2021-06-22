A Cuero man was in jail Tuesday after he was accused of fraudulently claiming a lottery prize or share of a lottery prize in 2018.
Michael Williams, 55, was arrested by Cuero police June 15 on a warrant charging him with claiming a lottery prize by fraud and theft of property with a value of $30,000 — $150,000, according to court records.
Kimberly Wesley, 51, and Andrea Mims, 58, are named in the indictment alongside Williams under the same charges. Information about the status of those two people’s charges was not available Tuesday.
In 2011, Mims pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 21 months in prison for mail fraud, according to Advocate reporting.
A public records search of Wesley and Mims shows they are listed at Cuero addresses.
According to an indictment handed down by a DeWitt County grand jury in May, the three are accused of intentionally and knowingly claiming a lottery prize or share of a lottery prize by means of fraud, deceit or misrepresentation of an amount valued at more than $10,000 from The Texan, a convenience store in Cuero.
The offense happened in September and December of 2018, according to the indictment.
For the second charge, the three are accused of taking lottery tickets valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000 without the consent of the owner and with intent to “deprive the owner of property.”
Williams remained in DeWitt County Jail Tuesday on a combined $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging him violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4 — 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging her with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 21 on a warrant charging her with continuous violence against family and on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers June 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers June 21 on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 22 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Seguin man by officers June 22 on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers June 22 on suspicion of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
