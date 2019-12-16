VICTORIA – Three Cuero woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash on North Navarro Street on Monday afternoon.
Josephine Beltran, 59; Vicki Borgseod, 64; and Monica Beltran, 38, were transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, said Emily Erickson, a traffic safety officer with the Victoria Police Department.
The women were southbound on North Navarro Street in a Scion when Thomas Trenary, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, failed to yield to the right of way while exiting a commercial driveway, causing the Scion to T-bone his truck, Erickson said.
Victoria police, the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about 11:45 a.m.
No citations were issued, Erickson said.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Anahuac man by deputies Dec. 13 on violation of parole and a warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 13 on suspicion fo displaying a fictitious license plate.
- VICTORIA — A 44=year-old Ingleside man by deputies Dec. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or dentition with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Seguin woman by deputies Dec. 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 13 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging her with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Florida man by officers Dec. 13 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by troopers Dec. 13 on bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 20 grams and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 14 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 14 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case and warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Cuero woman by officers Dec. 14 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Goliad man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of assault cauing bodily injury to a family member and a Class C misdemanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors,.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Boiling man by troopers Dec. 15 on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 16 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation, a Class C misdemeanor, and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Goliad woman by officers Dec. 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA — A three-wheel bicycle valued between $100-$750 from a home in the 1700 block of North Vine Street on Dec. 15.
- VICTORIA — A Passport Escort radar and rear view mirror from a Ford F-350 in the 700 block of Salem Road on Dec. 15.
- VICTORIA — A television, an iPad and cash from a home in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 15.
- VICTORIA — A solar-powered LED light valued at less than $100 from a home in the 1800 block of North East Street on Dec. 15.
- VICTORIA — Taxi fare from Affordable Taxi Service on Dec. 15.
- VICTORIA — A refrigerator from a home in the 3100 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 15.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 2500 block of Otilia Road on Dec. 15.
