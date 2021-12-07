A dog was reported stolen form a Victoria home on Sunday, according to the police report.
The theft was reported from a home in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street.
The incident was classified as a theft valued at $750 - $2,500 case, according to the report.
The report does not state what kind of dog it was.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Inez man by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Cotton Valley man by deputies Dec. 3 on suspicion of violating a boundary or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Yoakum man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Lolita man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 3 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of controlled substances less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on warrants charging him with three counts of property theft valued at $100 - $750, forgery of a financial instrument valued at $100 - $750, criminal trespass and two counts of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 in the vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member twice within 12 months, resisting arrest, search or transportation and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 gram and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 70-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in two counts of credit card or debit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information with 50 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1 - 4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 7 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with causing bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.